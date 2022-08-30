Philadelphia man sentenced for Atlantic City carjacking

A Philadelphia man will spend as much as a decade in prison after pleading guilty to an Atlantic City carjacking.

Judge Bernard DeLury Jr. sentenced Kevin Wade to 10 years in prison Aug. 24, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Wade, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking.

In April 2021, he forced a person out a car in Atlantic City and then traveled in the car through the city and neighboring municipalities while police chased him. The chase concluded when Wade lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

Wade had requested that his sentence be reduced from 10 years to eight. The court denied his request. It also ordered that Wade pay restitution to the victim over damages caused to the stolen car.

He must serve 85% of his sentence, per the state’s No Early Release Act, before he is eligible for parole. Wade also will be subject to parole supervision for an additional five years in the case that parole is granted.