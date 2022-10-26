Philadelphia man pleads guilty to fleeing police, cocaine charges

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to fleeing police in a high-speed chase and conspiring to sell cocaine in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tyree Bey, 30, is expected to receive a six-year prison term when he is sentenced Nov. 30 by Judge Nancy Ridgway.

Bey fled a motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on Jan. 20, 2018. His speed during flight reached 124 mph, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was charged with eluding in that incident.

In a separate incident, Bey was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine arising from an investigation by Atlantic City police at the Fox Manor Hotel on Aug. 16, 2017.

Police seized from Bey a digital scale, a razor covered with white residue, multiple zip-top plastic bags and $2,398 in cash that the Prosecutor's Office said was stacked and stored in denominations consistent with drug distribution.

Bey must forfeit the money seized when he is sentenced. He was extradited from Pennsylvania to face the charges.