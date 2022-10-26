 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Philadelphia man pleads guilty to fleeing police, cocaine charges

  • 0

Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty , to Cocaine Conspiracy. CNN reports that according to federal prosecutors, the rapper has pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. Fetty Wap's attorney has asked for an expedited sentencing date. CNN reports that the rapper and five others were indicted and arrested in October and released on $500,000 bail. That bail was later revoked after Fetty Wap was seen holding a gun and threatening someone's life in a FaceTime call. On Aug. 8, he went back into police custody.

A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to fleeing police in a high-speed chase and conspiring to sell cocaine in Atlantic City, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tyree Bey, 30, is expected to receive a six-year prison term when he is sentenced Nov. 30 by Judge Nancy Ridgway.

Bey fled a motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hammonton on Jan. 20, 2018. His speed during flight reached 124 mph, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was charged with eluding in that incident.

In a separate incident, Bey was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine arising from an investigation by Atlantic City police at the Fox Manor Hotel on Aug. 16, 2017. 

Police seized from Bey a digital scale, a razor covered with white residue, multiple zip-top plastic bags and $2,398 in cash that the Prosecutor's Office said was stacked and stored in denominations consistent with drug distribution.

People are also reading…

Bey must forfeit the money seized when he is sentenced. He was extradited from Pennsylvania to face the charges.

Tyree Bey

Bey

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News