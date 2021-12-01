Philadelphia man must serve 80 years in prison for role in 2019 Atlantic City shooting

MAYS LANDING - A Philadelphia man must serve about 80 years in New Jersey State Prison after he was found guilty of murdering an Atlantic City man in 2019, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Avery Bracey, 36, shot 21-year-old Ky'Lee Haynes at the Sunset Inn, in Atlantic City, Jan. 4, 2019. Haynes was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after the shooting, where he was later pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bracey was later arrested by Atlantic City SWAT team members after he was linked to another shooting in the area of North Florida Avenue.

Bracey was found guilty of other numerous charges in Haynes' killing, including first-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated assault, and first-degree witness tampering.

Accounting for both consecutive and concurrent sentences, Bracey’s aggregate sentence is 98 years in New Jersey state prison, with nearly 80 years to be served without parole eligibility, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.