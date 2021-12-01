 Skip to main content
Philadelphia man must serve 80 years in prison for role in 2019 Atlantic City shooting
Philadelphia man must serve 80 years in prison for role in 2019 Atlantic City shooting

MAYS LANDING - A Philadelphia man must serve about 80 years in New Jersey State Prison after he was found guilty of murdering an Atlantic City man in 2019, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Avery Bracey, 36, shot 21-year-old Ky'Lee Haynes at the Sunset Inn, in Atlantic City, Jan. 4, 2019. Haynes was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, after the shooting, where he was later pronounced dead. 

Bracey was later arrested by Atlantic City SWAT team members after he was linked to another shooting in the area of North Florida Avenue. 

Bracey was found guilty of other numerous charges in Haynes' killing, including first-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated assault, and first-degree witness tampering.

Accounting for both consecutive and concurrent sentences, Bracey’s aggregate sentence is 98 years in New Jersey state prison, with nearly 80 years to be served without parole eligibility, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Avery Bracey.jpg

Bracey

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Provided

