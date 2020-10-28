Philadelphia man injured in Tuesday shooting in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, city police said.
At 3:22 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Sewell Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to a news release from city police. Officers were directed to a nearby residence, where they found a man who had been shot.
Police did not release the name of the 21-year-old man, but said he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Officials urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766, or anonymously text information to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.