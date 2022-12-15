 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philadelphia man indicted in Atlantic City casino murder

MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man was indicted on murder charges in connection with an Egg Harbor Township man's death at an Atlantic City casino in September.

Andrew Osborne, 34, is accused of fatally stabbing Brian Wilkinson, 47, inside a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort on Sept. 23. 

Osbourne has also been indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a Thursday news release.

Police responded to a call at the casino at about 1:30 p.m. for an unresponsive male later identified as Wilkinson, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Wilkinson and ruled his death a homicide due to stab wounds, the Prosecutor’s Office said previously.

Osbourne was arrested in Philadelphia and taken to Atlantic County jail.

Andrew James Osborne

Osborne

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

