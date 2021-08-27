Philadelphia man convicted in fatal January 2019 shooting

On Friday, following a six-day trial, an Atlantic County jury convicted Avery Bracey, of Philadelphia, in a January 2019 fatal shooting of an Atlantic City man.

Bracey, 39, was convicted of more than a dozen charges Friday before Judge W. Todd Miller. He was convicted in the murder of Ky'Lee Haynes, 21, of Atlantic City.

Bracey was charged with two counts first-degree robbery; third-degree criminal restraint; second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun; four counts second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; first-degree aggravated manslaughter; first-degree murder; fourth-degree aggravated assault; third-degree terroristic threats; second-degree aggravated assault; third-degree possession of CDS; first-degree attempted witness tampering (threat of force); and second-degree attempted witness tampering (bribery).

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.

Philadelphia man charged in 2nd Atlantic City murder of 2019 ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities have arrested a Philadelphia man in two shooting incidents, incl…

The shooting occurred Jan. 4, 2019 at the Sunset Inn. Police arrived around 8:44 p.m. and found Haynes, who was shot. He was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead.

Vinod Vellore, a night manager at the inn 2019, told The Press on Jan. 5, 2019 that the business was closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened the next day.