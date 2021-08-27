Philadelphia man convicted in fatal January 2019 shooting

On Friday, following a six-day trial, an Atlantic County jury convicted Avery Bracey, of Philadelphia, in a January 2019 fatal shooting of an Atlantic City man.
Bracey, 39, was convicted of more than a dozen charges Friday before Judge W. Todd Miller. He was convicted in the murder of Ky'Lee Haynes, 21, of Atlantic City.
Bracey was charged with two counts first-degree robbery; third-degree criminal restraint; second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun; four counts second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose; first-degree aggravated manslaughter; first-degree murder; fourth-degree aggravated assault; third-degree terroristic threats; second-degree aggravated assault; third-degree possession of CDS; first-degree attempted witness tampering (threat of force); and second-degree attempted witness tampering (bribery).
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.
The shooting occurred Jan. 4, 2019 at the Sunset Inn. Police arrived around 8:44 p.m. and found Haynes, who was shot. He was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where he was pronounced dead.
Vinod Vellore, a night manager at the inn 2019, told The Press on Jan. 5, 2019 that the business was closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened the next day.
“(Bracey) came straight to the room, he shot and then he flew,” he said at the time, adding that it seemed planned from video footage.
Investigators shared a description of the suspect. Investigators responded to a Shotspotter call in the area of North Florida Avenue and located a man matching the description. Bracey was arrested by Atlantic City Police SWAT Team members, and a firearm was located on him.
The investigation continued when a victim walked into AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and reported the injury was sustained on Florida Avenue. Bracey was identified as the shooter in that incident.
The ACPO Major Crimes Unit and Atlantic City police cooperated in this investigation.
