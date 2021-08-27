Philadelphia man convicted in fatal January 2019 Atlantic City shooting

A Philadelphia man was found guilty of murder Friday in the January 2019 shooting of an Atlantic City man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Avery Bracey, 39, was convicted of more than a dozen charges before Judge W. Todd Miller in the murder of Ky'Lee Haynes, 21, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Bracey was charged with robbery, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated manslaughter, murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and attempted witness tampering.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities have arrested a Philadelphia man in two shooting incidents, incl…
The fatal shooting occurred Jan. 4, 2019, at the Sunset Inn on Absecon Boulevard. Police arrived at 8:44 p.m. and found Haynes. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Vinod Vellore, a night manager at the inn, told The Press on Jan. 5, 2019, that the business was closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened the next day.
“(Bracey) came straight to the room, he shot and then he flew,” Vellore said, adding it seemed planned from video footage.
Later, investigators responded to a shots-fired call in the area of North Florida Avenue and found a man matching the suspect's description. Bracey was arrested by Atlantic City SWAT team members, who found a firearm on him.
A victim walked into AtlantiCare's Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and reported the injury was sustained on Florida Avenue. Bracey was identified as the shooter in that incident as well.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.