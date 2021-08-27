 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia man convicted in fatal January 2019 Atlantic City shooting
0 comments
top story

Philadelphia man convicted in fatal January 2019 Atlantic City shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

Two men were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, authorities said. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said officers arrested two men and recovered "multiple" firearms, including one long gun, at the scene.

A Philadelphia man was found guilty of murder Friday in the January 2019 shooting of an Atlantic City man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Avery Bracey, 39, was convicted of more than a dozen charges before Judge W. Todd Miller in the murder of Ky'Lee Haynes, 21, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Bracey was charged with robbery, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated manslaughter, murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and attempted witness tampering.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fatal shooting occurred Jan. 4, 2019, at the Sunset Inn on Absecon Boulevard. Police arrived at 8:44 p.m. and found Haynes. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Vinod Vellore, a night manager at the inn, told The Press on Jan. 5, 2019, that the business was closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened the next day.

“(Bracey) came straight to the room, he shot and then he flew,” Vellore said, adding it seemed planned from video footage.

Later, investigators responded to a shots-fired call in the area of North Florida Avenue and found a man matching the suspect's description. Bracey was arrested by Atlantic City SWAT team members, who found a firearm on him.

A victim walked into AtlantiCare's Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and reported the injury was sustained on Florida Avenue. Bracey was identified as the shooter in that incident as well.

+1 
Avery Bracey.jpg

Bracey

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News