Philadelphia man convicted in fatal January 2019 Atlantic City shooting

A Philadelphia man was found guilty of murder Friday in the January 2019 shooting of an Atlantic City man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Avery Bracey, 39, was convicted of more than a dozen charges before Judge W. Todd Miller in the murder of Ky'Lee Haynes, 21, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Bracey was charged with robbery, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated manslaughter, murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and attempted witness tampering.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.

The fatal shooting occurred Jan. 4, 2019, at the Sunset Inn on Absecon Boulevard. Police arrived at 8:44 p.m. and found Haynes. He was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Vinod Vellore, a night manager at the inn, told The Press on Jan. 5, 2019, that the business was closed for a few hours while police investigated but reopened the next day.

“(Bracey) came straight to the room, he shot and then he flew,” Vellore said, adding it seemed planned from video footage.