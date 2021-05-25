Philadelphia man charged with possessing a handgun in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, police said Monday.
At approximately 11:23 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a fight / disturbance in the 3500 block of the Boardwalk, police said.
Upon arrival, responding police officers received information specific to the physical and clothing description of one of the individuals involved in the altercation, who was said to be in possession of a handgun contained within a satchel, police said.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the police's uniform patrol division, K-9 unit, and detective division, information from a concerned citizen source, who had noticed the unusual police presence / activity in the area, provided pertinent information regarding a suspicious person, police said.
During the ensuing inquiry, patrol officers encountered an individual subsequently identified as, Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 26, an unemployed construction laborer, police said.
WILDWOOD — Fire officials discovered large quantities of suspected drugs Thursday during a r…
As the investigation developed, a satchel matching the description provided by eyewitnesses was found discarded at a nearby dumpster located in a local motel complex, police said.
A search of the satchel resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun, specifically a 9mm firearm commonly referred to by the street term “ghost gun”, which is typically homemade and lacks commercial serial numbers, police said. The firearm was loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition, police said.
Additionally located in the satchel was evidence that provided a nexus to Laboy-Rivera and the recovered firearm, police said.
Besides possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose, Laboy-Rivera also was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of hollow-point ammunition, police said.
Laboy-Rivera was lodged in the Cape May County Jail in accordance with New Jersey criminal justice reform guidelines, police said.
GALLERY: Protest against police brutality in Wildwood
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest3.jpg
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest2.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest4.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest5.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest6.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest7.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest8.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest9.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest10.jpg
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.