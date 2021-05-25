Philadelphia man charged with possessing a handgun in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, police said Monday.

At approximately 11:23 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a fight / disturbance in the 3500 block of the Boardwalk, police said.

Upon arrival, responding police officers received information specific to the physical and clothing description of one of the individuals involved in the altercation, who was said to be in possession of a handgun contained within a satchel, police said.

During the continuing investigation conducted by the police's uniform patrol division, K-9 unit, and detective division, information from a concerned citizen source, who had noticed the unusual police presence / activity in the area, provided pertinent information regarding a suspicious person, police said.

During the ensuing inquiry, patrol officers encountered an individual subsequently identified as, Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 26, an unemployed construction laborer, police said.

As the investigation developed, a satchel matching the description provided by eyewitnesses was found discarded at a nearby dumpster located in a local motel complex, police said.