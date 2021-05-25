 Skip to main content
Philadelphia man charged with possessing a handgun in Wildwood
Philadelphia man charged with possessing a handgun in Wildwood

Wildwood Crest Police Department holds a ceremony to mark the 25th Anniversary of Officer Eugene J. Miglio’s line of duty death.

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia man was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, police said Monday.

At approximately 11:23 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a fight / disturbance in the 3500 block of the Boardwalk, police said.

Upon arrival, responding police officers received information specific to the physical and clothing description of one of the individuals involved in the altercation, who was said to be in possession of a handgun contained within a satchel, police said.

During the continuing investigation conducted by the police's uniform patrol division, K-9 unit, and detective division, information from a concerned citizen source, who had noticed the unusual police presence / activity in the area, provided pertinent information regarding a suspicious person, police said.

During the ensuing inquiry, patrol officers encountered an individual subsequently identified as, Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 26, an unemployed construction laborer, police said. 

As the investigation developed, a satchel matching the description provided by eyewitnesses was found discarded at a nearby dumpster located in a local motel complex, police said.

A search of the satchel resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun, specifically a 9mm firearm commonly referred to by the street term “ghost gun”, which is typically homemade and lacks commercial serial numbers, police said.  The firearm was loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition, police said.

Additionally located in the satchel was evidence that provided a nexus to  Laboy-Rivera and the recovered firearm, police said.

Besides possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose, Laboy-Rivera also was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of hollow-point ammunition, police said.

Laboy-Rivera was lodged in the Cape May County Jail in accordance with New Jersey criminal justice reform guidelines, police said.

Wildwood Police Logo

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

