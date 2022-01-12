Philadelphia man charged in armed robbery at Egg Harbor Township gas station

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man has been charged in an armed robbery at a gas station, police said Wednesday.

About 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Sunoco on Fire Road in the Farmington section of the township for a robbery. A gas station attendant told police the suspect approached the gas booth, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect ran south on Fire Road, police said in a news release. The victim was unharmed.

The victim and witnesses provided a detailed description of the suspect that aided in his arrest, police said.

Officers found a suspect fitting the description. The suspect then jumped the guardrail and ran into an apartment complex, where he was found again and taken into custody, police said. Evidence from the robbery, including the handgun used, was found discarded by the suspect when he fled from police.

Lamar Morrison, 19, was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun, aggravated assault, possession of a large-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.