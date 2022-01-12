 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia man charged in armed robbery at Egg Harbor Township gas station
0 Comments
top story

Philadelphia man charged in armed robbery at Egg Harbor Township gas station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday that its agents have been asked to look into a fatal shooting involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy that sparked a local protest. A news release says Fayetteville police Chief Gina Hawkins and the Cumberland County district attorney asked the NCSBI to conduct the investigation into the Saturday shooting. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Jeffrey Hash has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The Fayetteville Police Department says a preliminary investigation determined that 37-year-old Jason Walker "ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle." Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. A group of protesters gathered outside police headquarters Sunday disputed the department's account. Black Lives Matter protesters chanting Walker's name marched to the Fayetteville transit center on Monday night.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia man has been charged in an armed robbery at a gas station, police said Wednesday.

About 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Sunoco on Fire Road in the Farmington section of the township for a robbery. A gas station attendant told police the suspect approached the gas booth, brandished a handgun and demanded money.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect ran south on Fire Road, police said in a news release. The victim was unharmed.

The victim and witnesses provided a detailed description of the suspect that aided in his arrest, police said.

Officers found a suspect fitting the description. The suspect then jumped the guardrail and ran into an apartment complex, where he was found again and taken into custody, police said. Evidence from the robbery, including the handgun used, was found discarded by the suspect when he fled from police.

Lamar Morrison, 19, was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, possession of a handgun, aggravated assault, possession of a large-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of a weapon and receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Lamar Morrison

Morrison

 Provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NPR finally gets Trump interview, former president abruptly cuts it short

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News