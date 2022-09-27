 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Philadelphia man accused of fatally stabbing Egg Harbor Township man at Atlantic City casino

  • 0

DEVCO President Chris Paladino says Phase 3 of the Stockton Development Project is underway. Phase 2, which is building a new residence hall at the university’s Atlantic City campus, is nearing completion, he said. Phase 2’s residence hall is expected to be open for student housing by 2023.

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities arrested a Philadelphia man they say fatally stabbed an Egg Harbor Township man Friday at Ocean Casino Resort.

Andrew James Osborne, 34, is charged with the murder of Brian Wilkinson, 47, as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Police responded to a call at Ocean about 1:30 p.m. Friday for an unresponsive male who was later identified as Wilkinson, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Wilkinson and ruled his death a homicide due to stab wounds, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Osborne was taken into custody in Philadelphia, where he is awaiting extradition.

The Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City and Philadelphia police are investigating. Anyone with additional information can contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or acpo.org.

Andrew James Osborne

Osborne

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News