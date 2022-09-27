Philadelphia man accused of fatally stabbing Egg Harbor Township man at Atlantic City casino

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities arrested a Philadelphia man they say fatally stabbed an Egg Harbor Township man Friday at Ocean Casino Resort.

Andrew James Osborne, 34, is charged with the murder of Brian Wilkinson, 47, as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Police responded to a call at Ocean about 1:30 p.m. Friday for an unresponsive male who was later identified as Wilkinson, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Wilkinson and ruled his death a homicide due to stab wounds, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Osborne was taken into custody in Philadelphia, where he is awaiting extradition.

The Prosecutor's Office and Atlantic City and Philadelphia police are investigating. Anyone with additional information can contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or acpo.org.