MAYS LANDING — A Philadelphia man was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in state prison for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in an Atlantic City casino.
Frankie E. Lane, 61, will serve his term under the No Early Release Act, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.
Lane was sentenced as part of a plea agreement in April.
The family of Sharon Whaley, 57, remembered her during Lane's sentencing on Friday, the law enforcement agency said.
The hearing took place shortly after the two-year anniversary of when Lane stabbed Whaley in a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City guest room.
Police were called to the Hard Rock on June 11, 2021, after Whaley was found covered with a sheet, with a knife on top of her, authorities said.
Lane was tracked by surveillance footage that showed him leave the casino hotel and head to the city's bus terminal bound for Philadelphia.
