Person posing as minor aids in luring arrest of Pennsylvania man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A 65-year-old Pennsylvania man set up by a concerned citizen on social media is accused of attempting to lure a child, police said Thursday.

Geraldo Colapinto, of Yardley, Bucks County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.

Police said they were assisted by a concerned citizen who posed as an underage child on a social media site and was contacted by Colapinto, police said. Colapinto then attempted to lure the citizen and engage him in sexual conduct.

The concerned citizen confronted Colapinto and notified Atlantic City police.

At 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, police made contact with the citizen and Colapinto, and the citizen provided officers with screen shots and detailed information of communication between Colapinto and an individual claiming to be a 15-year-old boy, police said.

Following the investigation by police, Colapinto was arrested. He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.