Person of interest wanted in fatal Vineland shooting

Workman Suspect

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the pictured subject wanted in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Russell Workman.

 Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, provided

VINELAND — Authorities are seeking to identify a person of interest in the shooting of a Gloucester County man Tuesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at 10:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Landis Avenue.

Anyone who can identify the subject can call police Detective Chris Fixler at 856-460-0806 or prosecutor's Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at either ccpo.tips or vpd.tips.

— Eric Conklin

Stockton professor drops album

