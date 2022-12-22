Person of interest wanted in fatal Vineland shooting

VINELAND — Authorities are seeking to identify a person of interest in the shooting of a Gloucester County man Tuesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at 10:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Landis Avenue.
Anyone who can identify the subject can call police Detective Chris Fixler at 856-460-0806 or prosecutor's Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-207-2999. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at either ccpo.tips or vpd.tips.
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the pictured subject wanted in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Russell Workman.
