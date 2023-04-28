ATLANTIC CITY — A dead body was found on the Boardwalk Thursday morning near Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, according to police.
The unidentified person appeared to possibly have suffered a medical emergency, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
The death does not appear to be suspicious, he said.
No other information about the death was immediately available on Friday.
This is a developing story.
