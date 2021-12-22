Pennsylvania woman indicted in murder of father, father's girlfriend in Surf City

A Pennsylvania woman was indicted on two counts of murder and four weapons charges Wednesday in the deaths of her father and her father's girlfriend on Long Beach Island, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested last month after her father, John Enders, 87, and his girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, 75, were found stabbed to death Oct. 3 in Enders’ home overlooking Barnegat Bay in Surf City.
Heffernan, 55, also was indicted on charges of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose — specifically a handgun; unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun); possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose — specifically a knife; and unlawful possession of a weapon (knife).
Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 by Pennsylvania State Police at her home in Landenberg. She was extradited to New Jersey on Oct. 20 and has been in the Ocean County jail since that date.
Surf City police conducted a welfare check on Enders and Pitoy at 1:54 p.m. Oct. 3. Pitoy’s daughter, Valerie Lewis-Evans, alerted police after not hearing from her mother for more than a week.
When detectives saw the crime scene, they found blood on the front railing, blood spatter upstairs and downstairs, blood on several drawers, cabinets, a closet door handle and door knobs leading in and out of the back of the house, according to court documents.
SURF CITY — The white RV later traced to Sherry Lee Heffernan was captured by surveillance c…
While approaching the back of the house in the 300 block of North Seventh Street, officers saw through the window what appeared to be a dead man sitting in a recliner. When they entered through the front of the house, they found a dead woman on the landing of the stairs, according to court documents.
Both Enders and Pitoy suffered “massive stab wounds and loss of blood,” according to court documents. Investigators also observed additional injuries consistent with possible blunt force trauma.
Through a search of Motor Vehicle Commission records, police found Heffernan drove a 2003 Ford Winnebago.
Footage from various surveillance cameras showed a white RV seen heading east on the bridge onto Long Beach Island at 4:48 a.m. Sept. 29.
At 4:58 a.m., a Ring doorbell camera captured the RV approaching Enders’ home, and at 5:49 a.m., the vehicle was seen driving east on Seventh Street with its headlights off, according to a court affidavit.
At 6:42 a.m., another camera captured an individual, holding what appeared to be an orange garment or bag, in the backyard of Enders’ home. The individual jumped over the fence, walked between the two houses and cut through the property toward Sixth Street.
TOMS RIVER — A 55-year-old Pennsylvania woman charged with the murders of her father and his…
Pennsylvania State Police were watching Heffernan’s home in Landenberg when they made a motor vehicle stop to speak with her son Joseph.
Heffernan’s Winnebago was searched by Pennsylvania State Police, who found numerous red stains on the carpet, appearing to be consistent with blood, according to court documents.
