Pennsylvania woman indicted in murder of father, father's girlfriend in Surf City

While approaching the back of the house in the 300 block of North Seventh Street, officers saw through the window what appeared to be a dead man sitting in a recliner. When they entered through the front of the house, they found a dead woman on the landing of the stairs, according to court documents.

Both Enders and Pitoy suffered “massive stab wounds and loss of blood,” according to court documents. Investigators also observed additional injuries consistent with possible blunt force trauma.

Through a search of Motor Vehicle Commission records, police found Heffernan drove a 2003 Ford Winnebago.

Footage from various surveillance cameras showed a white RV seen heading east on the bridge onto Long Beach Island at 4:48 a.m. Sept. 29.

At 4:58 a.m., a Ring doorbell camera captured the RV approaching Enders’ home, and at 5:49 a.m., the vehicle was seen driving east on Seventh Street with its headlights off, according to a court affidavit.

At 6:42 a.m., another camera captured an individual, holding what appeared to be an orange garment or bag, in the backyard of Enders’ home. The individual jumped over the fence, walked between the two houses and cut through the property toward Sixth Street.