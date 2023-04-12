NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who was found by police after abandoning her car on a Cape May beach has been charged with murdering her son, authorities said Wednesday.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, of Horsham Township, Pennsylvania. DiRienzo-Whitehead, who is being held in the Cape May County jail, according to inmate records, will be extradited to Pennsylvania for her arraignment, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

DiRienzo-Whitehead was found Tuesday in Wildwood Crest by police who had been searching for the driver who'd abandoned their car after partially submerging it the ocean after driving onto a Cape May City beach.

Investigators believe DiRienzo-Whitehead killed the boy around 9:30 p.m. Monday before leaving for Cape May.

Pennsylvania police found the boy dead in the bedroom, where detectives say he went to sleep with DiRienzo-Whitehead. He was found with ligature marks on his neck, and his face was swollen, both of which are signs of being strangled, the District Attorney's Office said.

The boy's father, who'd gone to the home on Privet Road in Horsham, called 9-1-1 after finding the home's master bedroom door locked and the family's Toyota Highlander missing, the District Attorney's Office said.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday., Cape May police located the Highlander partially submerged in the waters off the Cove beach, towing the vehicle off the sand around sunrise.

DiRienzo-Whitehead was late found by Wildwood Crest police. Investigators say she walked to the borough after the SUV became inoperable.

A man's dress belt was found inside the vehicle on the driver's side floor, the District Attorney's Office said. DiRienzo-Whitehead has also been charged with possession of an instrument of crime, according to the district attorney's press release.

No charges were filed Tuesday as authorities investigated. On Wednesday, an autopsy by Dr. Valerie Sorokin, a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, determined Matthew Whitehead, 11, died by strangulation, the press release stated.

“I want to thank Cape May Police, Wildwood Crest Police and Cape May Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland’s Office for their assistance with apprehending this mother who killed her son and with other aspects of this investigation,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement on Wednesday. “Their quick action and help in this investigation will play an integral part of holding the defendant accountable for the terrible killing of this boy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.