Pennsylvania woman charged in Surf City murders faces additional charges

A Pennsylvania woman previously charged with the murders of her father and his girlfriend received additional charges Wednesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
Sherry Lee Heffernan, previously charged in the September deaths of John Enders and Francoise Pitoy in Surf City, was charged with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Along with the prior murder charges, Heffernan was charged Oct. 5 with possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
About 4 p.m. Oct. 3, Surf City police responded to Enders' home on North Seventh Street to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of Enders and Pitoy, police said.
Authorities say Enders and Pitoy were killed on or around Sept. 29.
An autopsy performed on Enders on Oct. 4 determined his cause of death to be multiple stab wounds with severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma. A later investigation revealed he also suffered a gunshot wound to the face. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.
An autopsy for Pitoy on Oct. 5 determined her cause of death to be multiple stab wounds as well as a gunshot wound to the face. Her death was also ruled a homicide.
Heffernan was apprehended Oct. 4 by Pennsylvania State Police at her home.
“The discovery of additional evidence demonstrating that Heffernan used a handgun in the commission of this crime — in addition to a knife — precipitated the filing of these additional weapons charges,” Billhimer said in a news release.
Heffernan appeared at a hearing in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 8 and agreed to waive her rights regarding extradition, the Daily Local News of West Chester reported. She said she would have surrendered herself in New Jersey "if I had known I was wanted for something."
As she was led from the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles after the brief hearing, a reporter asked if she wanted to say anything about the charges against her. “Not guilty,” she said. “I’m being framed.”
New Jersey authorities allege Heffernan was upset with her father because she had been cut out of his will. They allege she traveled to the home on Long Beach Island in a recreational vehicle the night of Sept. 29. The bodies were found after Pitoy’s daughter said she had not heard from her mother and was worried.
Before being returned to New Jersey, Heffernan must face retail theft and receiving stolen property charges in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, after failing to appear for hearings following an October 2019 arrest by Upper Providence police, the Daily Local News reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
