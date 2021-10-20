Pennsylvania woman charged in Surf City murders faces additional charges

“The discovery of additional evidence demonstrating that Heffernan used a handgun in the commission of this crime — in addition to a knife — precipitated the filing of these additional weapons charges,” Billhimer said in a news release.

Heffernan appeared at a hearing in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 8 and agreed to waive her rights regarding extradition, the Daily Local News of West Chester reported. She said she would have surrendered herself in New Jersey "if I had known I was wanted for something."

As she was led from the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles after the brief hearing, a reporter asked if she wanted to say anything about the charges against her. “Not guilty,” she said. “I’m being framed.”

New Jersey authorities allege Heffernan was upset with her father because she had been cut out of his will. They allege she traveled to the home on Long Beach Island in a recreational vehicle the night of Sept. 29. The bodies were found after Pitoy’s daughter said she had not heard from her mother and was worried.

Before being returned to New Jersey, Heffernan must face retail theft and receiving stolen property charges in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, after failing to appear for hearings following an October 2019 arrest by Upper Providence police, the Daily Local News reported.