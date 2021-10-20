 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania woman charged in Surf City murders faces additional charges
0 comments
top story

Pennsylvania woman charged in Surf City murders faces additional charges

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean County

Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A jury will now decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings.

A Pennsylvania woman previously charged with the murders of her father and his girlfriend received additional charges Wednesday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Sherry Lee Heffernan, previously charged in the September deaths of John Enders and Francoise Pitoy in Surf City, was charged with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. Along with the prior murder charges, Heffernan was charged Oct. 5 with possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

About 4 p.m. Oct. 3, Surf City police responded to Enders' home on North Seventh Street to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of Enders and Pitoy, police said.

Authorities say Enders and Pitoy were killed on or around Sept. 29.

An autopsy performed on Enders on Oct. 4 determined his cause of death to be multiple stab wounds with severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma. A later investigation revealed he also suffered a gunshot wound to the face. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy for Pitoy on Oct. 5 determined her cause of death to be multiple stab wounds as well as a gunshot wound to the face. Her death was also ruled a homicide.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Heffernan was apprehended Oct. 4 by Pennsylvania State Police at her home.

“The discovery of additional evidence demonstrating that Heffernan used a handgun in the commission of this crime — in addition to a knife — precipitated the filing of these additional weapons charges,” Billhimer said in a news release.

Heffernan appeared at a hearing in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 8 and agreed to waive her rights regarding extradition, the Daily Local News of West Chester reported. She said she would have surrendered herself in New Jersey "if I had known I was wanted for something."

As she was led from the courtroom in handcuffs and shackles after the brief hearing, a reporter asked if she wanted to say anything about the charges against her. “Not guilty,” she said. “I’m being framed.”

New Jersey authorities allege Heffernan was upset with her father because she had been cut out of his will. They allege she traveled to the home on Long Beach Island in a recreational vehicle the night of Sept. 29. The bodies were found after Pitoy’s daughter said she had not heard from her mother and was worried.

Before being returned to New Jersey, Heffernan must face retail theft and receiving stolen property charges in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, after failing to appear for hearings following an October 2019 arrest by Upper Providence police, the Daily Local News reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
Sherry Lee Heffernan

Heffernan

 Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News