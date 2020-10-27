Pennsylvania police search for missing Reading teen last seen in Atlantic City

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen this summer in Atlantic City.
Neilina “Nelly” Tolentino, of Reading, Pennsylvania, has been missing since May 26, according to a post on the Reading Police Department’s Facebook page. She was last seen in the resort July 20, and, before that, was seen June 18 in Vineland, Cumberland County.
Police described the teen as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials asked anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts to call Reading police at 610-655-6116, reporting reference number 2020-21119.
