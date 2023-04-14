CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - The Pennsylvania woman accused of killing her son in her family's suburban Philadelphia home then fleeing to the shore agreed to be extradited Friday.

Appearing virtually in Cape May County Superior Court on Friday morning, Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, of Horsham Township, softly answered questions by Judge Bernard DeLury.

Dress in a blue dress, DiRienzo-Whitehead appeared only through television mounted in the courtroom, showing little to no emotion.

The Pennsylvania wife and mother has been in Cape May County jail since being arrested in Wildwood Crest on Tuesday, hours after police say she abandoned her 2019 Toyota Highlander in the surf just off The Cove beach in Cape May.

Hours before she was apprehended in the Wildwoods, she allegedly strangled her son, 11-year-old Matthew Whitehead, using her husband's black dress belt, authorities said. The belt was later found inside the car by police. The belt's grip left ligature marks on the child's neck, according to an autopsy report.

Attorney Eugene Tinari represented DiRienzo-Whithead in court on Friday.

DiRienzo-Whitehead has been charged in New Jersey with being a fugitive from justice, but that offense will likely be dropped following her extradition, DeLury said.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office has said DiRienzo-Whitehead strangled her son after he went to sleep in the family's home around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The following morning, her husband, Daniel Whitehead, forced his way into the locked bedroom to find his son dead, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He also found the Highlander missing from the family's garage.

Meanwhile, in South Jersey, authorities were looking for the driver of the Highlander, which they'd found abandoned in the surf break.

Officers in Wildwood Crest initially went to DiRienzo-Whithead's second home on Seaview Avenue around 8 a.m. Tuesday. She wasn't at the home at first, but police later spotted her walking down the street, according to an affidavit from her New Jersey charges. Officers described the mother as being "disheveled with dirty feet, tattered black pajamas and messy hair and looked confused about where she was going."

Before she entered her home, officers called her name, and she responded by saying, "I know what I did," the affidavit states.

She was then taken to police headquarters.

Charges weren't filed initially on Tuesday, but were later handed down after the autopsy ruled the child's death a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.