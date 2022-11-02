 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014

  • 0

Two adults found dead are suspects in the deaths of six juvenile victims found inside the home.

MAYS LANDING — A Pennsylvania man on trial for killing an Egg Harbor Township woman in February 2014 has been found guilty of murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon and returned the verdict Wednesday morning. 

Timothy Wright, 42, faces a minimum of 30 years in prison in the murder of Joyce Vanderhoff. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.

Wright was represented by John Bjorklund and Alex Settle, both of whom are public defenders. Neither could immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The body of Vanderhoff, 25, was discovered naked on a desolate stretch of Weymouth Road near milepost 26 about 9 a.m. Feb. 14, 2014. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Wright, 42, of Chambersburg, was extradited to New Jersey in 2019 after detectives tied him to Vanderhoff's murder.

People are also reading…

Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said in court Tuesday that the prosecution believed Wright strangled Vanderhoff with an object while she was at his home in Mays Landing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Timothy Wright

Wright

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone footage shows rescuers working at India bridge collapse site

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News