Pennsylvania man found guilty of murdering Egg Harbor Township woman in 2014

MAYS LANDING — A Pennsylvania man on trial for killing an Egg Harbor Township woman in February 2014 has been found guilty of murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon and returned the verdict Wednesday morning.

Timothy Wright, 42, faces a minimum of 30 years in prison in the murder of Joyce Vanderhoff. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16.

Wright was represented by John Bjorklund and Alex Settle, both of whom are public defenders. Neither could immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The body of Vanderhoff, 25, was discovered naked on a desolate stretch of Weymouth Road near milepost 26 about 9 a.m. Feb. 14, 2014. Her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Wright, 42, of Chambersburg, was extradited to New Jersey in 2019 after detectives tied him to Vanderhoff's murder.

Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy said in court Tuesday that the prosecution believed Wright strangled Vanderhoff with an object while she was at his home in Mays Landing.

