A Pennsylvania man accused of trying to lure a child out of a Wawa in Cumberland County was released from jail Friday, according to court officials.

The state withdrew its motion for detention against Joseph Thomas Cannon, 79, of Camp Hill, after he was arrested last week, court officials said Monday.

Cannon was taken to the Cumberland County jail after being arrested on charges that he tried kidnapping a 7-year-old boy from a Wawa on Route 47 in Maurice River Township on May 28.

Cannon was arrested in Cape May last week, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Monday.

He is charged with abuse or neglect of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

He is due in Cumberland County Superior Court at a later date, but no first appearance hearing was listed on court records.

Cannon and the boy met each other in the store's restroom about 12:20 p.m.

Cannon offered the boy candy in a bid to get him to leave the store and come with him to his vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The child refused, and Cannon allegedly grabbed the boy by his arm. Once the child broke away from Cannon's grip, he ran to his mother in the women's restroom. Cannon left the store before the boy's family could locate him, State Police previously said.

Hours after the alleged abduction, State Police released store surveillance footage of Cannon, followed by an artist's sketch of him days later.

Also released with the sketch was footage of his vehicle, a white Toyota 4-Runner, fleeing the area. That vehicle was also found in Cape May and removed from the city, Curry said.