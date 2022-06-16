Pennsylvania man caught with loaded gun at Atlantic City International Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Transportation Security Administration agents at Atlantic City International Airport helped apprehend a Pennsylvania man the agency said was in possession of a loaded handgun during a security search.

An agent manning a checkpoint X-ray monitor Tuesday saw the weapon, a .38-caliber pistol, inside the man's bag, the TSA said. The man, who was only identified as being from Radnor, argued the bag and its contents belonged to his father.

Agents notified State Police, who confiscated the firearm and the man, the TSA said.

In 2021, TSA agents retrieved 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide. An overwhelming majority (86%) of them were loaded, the administration said.

“Bringing a deadly weapon, such as a loaded handgun, to a security checkpoint is a very serious offense,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey, in a statement. “Travelers are responsible for the contents of their bags.”

TSA reminds air travelers that carrying a gun through an airport checkpoint is a federal crime, and the administration reserves the right to issue civil penalties against violators. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can cost thousands of dollars.

