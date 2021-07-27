 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pennsylvania man arrested in Vineland road rage shooting
0 comments
top story

Pennsylvania man arrested in Vineland road rage shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

VINELAND — A Pennsylvania man was arrested July 15 nearly a month after shooting another driver's pickup truck during a road rage incident on Route 55, State Police said Tuesday.

On June 20, troopers responded to milepost 35 on the highway for a report of shooting, State Police said. Upon arrival, they saw a victim's Ford F-150 stricken with gunfire as it approached Exit 35. It was revealed that the driver of a white sport utility vehicle shot at the pickup and fled south.

The victim provided a description of the suspect.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The SUV was identified as an Acura MDX owned by 29-year-old Cary Speaks, of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, State Police said.

On July 15, troopers found the Acura in Reading, Pennsylvania, State Police said. Speaks was arrested shortly after.

After obtaining a search warrant for Speaks' SUV, detectives found an empty magazine, State Police said. An additional warrant for his residence resulted in the recovery of a .380-caliber handgun. The SUV showed evidence of gunfire inside the glove compartment.

Speaks was charged with criminal attempt homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to Pennsylvania's Berks County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cap. Hill officers demand action in riot hearing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News