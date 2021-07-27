Pennsylvania man arrested in Vineland road rage shooting

VINELAND — A Pennsylvania man was arrested July 15 nearly a month after shooting another driver's pickup truck during a road rage incident on Route 55, State Police said Tuesday.

On June 20, troopers responded to milepost 35 on the highway for a report of shooting, State Police said. Upon arrival, they saw a victim's Ford F-150 stricken with gunfire as it approached Exit 35. It was revealed that the driver of a white sport utility vehicle shot at the pickup and fled south.

The victim provided a description of the suspect.

The SUV was identified as an Acura MDX owned by 29-year-old Cary Speaks, of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, State Police said.

On July 15, troopers found the Acura in Reading, Pennsylvania, State Police said. Speaks was arrested shortly after.

After obtaining a search warrant for Speaks' SUV, detectives found an empty magazine, State Police said. An additional warrant for his residence resulted in the recovery of a .380-caliber handgun. The SUV showed evidence of gunfire inside the glove compartment.

Speaks was charged with criminal attempt homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to Pennsylvania's Berks County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

