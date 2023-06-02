MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — The man wanted for allegedly trying to abduct a 7-year-old boy at a Cumberland County Wawa over the weekend has been arrested, State Police said.
Joseph Thomas Cannon, 79, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is being held in the Cumberland County jail, according to court records.
Cannon allegedly tried luring the boy out of a Wawa on Route 47 with candy before grabbing him after the child denied his offer. The child broke from the man's grasp, running to his mother in the women's restroom before the man could be located by her.
A video released Wednesday showed the car speeding away from the convenience store.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
