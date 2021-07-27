Pennsylvania man arrested for road rage shooting in Vineland

VINELAND — A Pennsylvania man was arrested July 15 nearly a month after shooting another driver's car during a road rage incident on State Highway 55, State Police announced Tuesday.
On June 20, trooper from Troop A Port Norris State responded to the area of milepost 35 on the highway for a report of shooting, police said. Upon arrival to the scene, officers observed a victim's Ford F-150 struck with gunfire as it was approaching exit 35. It was revealed that the driver of an unidentified white SUV shot at the Ford during a road rage incident and fled southbound.
The victim provided a description of the suspect.
As a result of an investigation, the vehicle was identified as an Acura MDX owned by 29-year-old Cary Speaks of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, police said. Speaks matched the victim's description.
On July 15, troopers from Port Norris Station and the Troop A Criminal Investigation Office located the Acura in Reading, police said. Speaks was arrested shortly after.
After obtaining a search warrant for Speaks' car, detectives located an empty magazine, police said. An additional warrant for his residence resulted in the recovery of a .380-caliber handgun. The car was also processed by the State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit and showed evidence of gunfire inside the glove compartment.
Speaks was charged with criminal attempt homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was taken to Berks County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.
