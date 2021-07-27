Pennsylvania man arrested for road rage shooting in Vineland

VINELAND — A Pennsylvania man was arrested July 15 nearly a month after shooting another driver's car during a road rage incident on State Highway 55, State Police announced Tuesday.

On June 20, trooper from Troop A Port Norris State responded to the area of milepost 35 on the highway for a report of shooting, police said. Upon arrival to the scene, officers observed a victim's Ford F-150 struck with gunfire as it was approaching exit 35. It was revealed that the driver of an unidentified white SUV shot at the Ford during a road rage incident and fled southbound.

The victim provided a description of the suspect.

As a result of an investigation, the vehicle was identified as an Acura MDX owned by 29-year-old Cary Speaks of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, police said. Speaks matched the victim's description.

On July 15, troopers from Port Norris Station and the Troop A Criminal Investigation Office located the Acura in Reading, police said. Speaks was arrested shortly after.