Pennsylvania cop arrested by Atlantic City police in underage sex sting conducted by 'concerned citizens'

North Wildwood man charged with attempted human trafficking of child A North Wildwood man was arrested Monday for attempting to meet an underage girl for sex, th…

"We enjoyed Atlantic City. We had great success. The police were amazing," he said, speaking from Florida, where he spent the night because of a layover on his way home to Colorado.

He said he essentially runs Colorado Ped Patrol by himself but has help from associates and supporters.

Some police officials in Colorado have been critical of Fellows because of a general concern about vigilantism. Fellows said most police departments he has worked with have been supportive. He said he creates social media or dating app profiles posing as young teen girls or boys and waits.

"They reach out to us. We never reach out to them," he said.

He said the contacts usually result in meetings within hours.

Fellows said he started the Colorado Ped Patrol around April because the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly slowed his window-washing business and one of his sons had been the victim of a sex assault.

In response to a request for comment about the Colorado Ped Patrol and Fellows, the Atlantic City Police Department emailed a general statement: "Protecting our youth is of the utmost importance to the Atlantic City Police Department. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office to bring those that want to cause harm to our children to justice."