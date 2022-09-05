Pedestrians struck by car in Absecon

ABSECON — Two pedestrians were struck on the White Horse Pike on Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded to the highway's westbound lanes near the Royal Lodge motel at about 11 p.m. Alan Sitnik, 74, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, was driving westbound in a 2019 Subaru Outback when he struck the pedestrians in the roadway, police said in a news release Monday.
Police did not say why the pedestrians were in the roadway.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact the city police Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667.
