Pedestrian struck and killed in Vineland

Press staff reports
VINELAND — A pedestrian was struck and killed near a city intersection Friday, police said.
The incident was reported at 9:33 p.m. near West Chestnut Avenue and Southwest Boulevard, police said in a statement, as reported by nj.com.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police did not identify the victim.
The driver was a 49-year-old Vineland woman driving a 2013 Acura TSX, police said. Investigators said the accident did not occur in the intersection or crosswalk.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 856-691-4111.
Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.