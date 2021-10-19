 Skip to main content
Pedestrian dies in Egg Harbor Township car crash
Pedestrian dies in Egg Harbor Township car crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.

The hit occurred at 2:28 a.m. near the Holiday Inn Express at 7079 Black Horse Pike, police said Monday in a news release.

John DiPasquale, 29, of Ventnor, was driving east in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when he struck Norberto Hernandez, who was crossing the pike from south to north, police said. Hernandez walked into the lane DiPasquale was using when he was hit. Hernandez was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide a hometown for Hernandez.

There was a detour on the pike for about four hours as a result of the crash, police said.

Police Sgt. Larry Graham and Officers Jim Ludwig and Ed Stearns are investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-2661.

