Pedestrian dies in Egg Harbor Township car crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
The hit occurred at 2:28 a.m. near the Holiday Inn Express at 7079 Black Horse Pike, police said Monday in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
John DiPasquale, 29, of Ventnor, was driving east in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when he struck Norberto Hernandez, who was crossing the pike from south to north, police said. Hernandez walked into the lane DiPasquale was using when he was hit. Hernandez was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not provide a hometown for Hernandez.
There was a detour on the pike for about four hours as a result of the crash, police said.
Police Sgt. Larry Graham and Officers Jim Ludwig and Ed Stearns are investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-2661.
Contact Chris Doyle
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Christopher Doyle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.