 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Egg Harbor Township
0 comments
top story

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Egg Harbor Township

{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township Police

A new wildfire that broke out Sunday in Napa County has prompted the evacuation of residents before dawn. The fire is near several wineries and has burned over 17 square miles. (Sept. 28)

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress

Website: https://apnews.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP

Facebook: https://facebook.com/APNews

Google+: https://plus.google.com/115892241801867723374

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/

You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1c14d5f8a61e466ab98b707b02192acd

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car late Thursday night, police said.

About 11:25 p.m., officers responded to Zion Road near Diamond Drive for a report of a crash, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2018 Honda Civic, operated by Julezisse Acevedo, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling east on Zion when the vehicle struck Cheryl Milburn, 62, also of Egg Harbor Township, while she was walking east, police said.

Milburn was near the center of the road when she was struck in the eastbound lane, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-2661.

— Molly Shelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii residents, tourists feel COVID restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News