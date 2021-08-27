Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car late Thursday night, police said.
About 11:25 p.m., officers responded to Zion Road near Diamond Drive for a report of a crash, police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
A 2018 Honda Civic, operated by Julezisse Acevedo, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling east on Zion when the vehicle struck Cheryl Milburn, 62, also of Egg Harbor Township, while she was walking east, police said.
Milburn was near the center of the road when she was struck in the eastbound lane, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call police at 609-926-2661.
— Molly Shelly
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.