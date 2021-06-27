Pedestrian, 54, dies in Brigantine accident

BRIGANTINE — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s crash investigations unit is investigating a Brigantine Boulevard accident Saturday afternoon that left a Lindenwald man dead, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday.

At 12:17 p.m., Hector Salgado, 54, died when a van he was loading was struck by a Honda Civic driven by Joanna Huynh, 34, of Brigantine, county Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

This fatal crash remains under investigation in a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office crash investigations unit and the city’s police department, Tyner said.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7873 or the city police department at 609-266-7414.

