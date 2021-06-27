 Skip to main content
Pedestrian, 54, dies in Brigantine accident
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Damon Tyner and Bruce DeShields talk about the impact the Black Lives Matter movement had on history

BRIGANTINE — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s crash investigations unit is investigating a Brigantine Boulevard accident Saturday afternoon that left a Lindenwald man dead, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday.

At 12:17 p.m., Hector Salgado, 54, died when a van he was loading was struck by a Honda Civic driven by Joanna Huynh, 34, of Brigantine, county Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.

This fatal crash remains under investigation in a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office crash investigations unit and the city’s police department, Tyner said.

Anyone with information about the crash may contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7873 or the city police department at 609-266-7414.

Anyone with information, regarding serious crimes are asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page, Tyner said.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477, TIPS, or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com, Tyner said.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County, Tyner said.

+1 
Damon G. Tyner

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner

 Press archives

