 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part of Cape May locked down after reports of gunfire
0 comments
top story

Part of Cape May locked down after reports of gunfire

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - The Coast Guard working with the New Jersey State Police verified the position of the fishing vessel Lady Mary, which sank southeast of Cape May, N.J., Wednesday, April 29, 2009, with the use of a remotely operated vehicle. The external survey by the ROV shows the Lady Mary generally sitting upright on the bottom. The survey did not reveal any evidence of the remaining missing crew members.

CAPE MAY — Police activated emergency lockdown procedures Thursday after receiving a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of New York Avenue.

Police locked down schools, had the Coast Guard shelter in place and secured and shut down the Wilmington Avenue beach, city officials said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers checked the areas for any suspects, spoke with several neighbors in the area and nothing was heard or seen, the city said. The person who reported the shots fired was not located, and the incident is believed to be a hoax.

Anyone with information can call police at 609-884-9500.

— Vincent Jackson

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Police Encounter Seminar Middle Twp.

Thursday July 28 2016 Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office hold a seminar for the public covering 'What to Expect with Encounters with the Police' in the cafeteria of Middle Township High School. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto

1 of 9
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News