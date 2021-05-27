Part of Cape May locked down after reports of gunfire

CAPE MAY — Police activated emergency lockdown procedures Thursday after receiving a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of New York Avenue.
Police locked down schools, had the Coast Guard shelter in place and secured and shut down the Wilmington Avenue beach, city officials said in a news release.
Officers checked the areas for any suspects, spoke with several neighbors in the area and nothing was heard or seen, the city said. The person who reported the shots fired was not located, and the incident is believed to be a hoax.
Anyone with information can call police at 609-884-9500.
— Vincent Jackson
