 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Paroled sex offender from Mullica charged with sexually assaulting minor

  • 0
Carousel Atlantic icon

MAYS LANDING — A registered sex offender released from prison in 2021 is charged with sexually assaulting a minor, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Marcelino Cruz, 33, of Mullica Township, faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Authorities were led to Cruz after the juvenile's mother uncovered "disturbing electronic communications" with the parolee on the juvenile's phone, the Prosecutor's Office said. After the juvenile's disclosure, officers recovered the discussions between the minor and Cruz as evidence.

Cruz was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child using sex acts in 2010. He was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2019, according to the state Department of Corrections website. 

People are also reading…

He was paroled from South Woods State Prison on Nov. 15, 2021. Upon his release, Cruz was ordered to undergo lifelong parole supervision, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators say they have evidence linking Cruz to sexual activity with the minor during the first week of August. 

Cruz is being held in the Atlantic County jail. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday before Judge Patricia Wild.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer has moved to detain Cruz pending the resolution of the charges, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Large metal object falls from aircraft, nearly hits Maine State Capitol Police worker

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News