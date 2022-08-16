Paroled sex offender from Mullica charged with sexually assaulting minor

MAYS LANDING — A registered sex offender released from prison in 2021 is charged with sexually assaulting a minor, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Marcelino Cruz, 33, of Mullica Township, faces two counts of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Authorities were led to Cruz after the juvenile's mother uncovered "disturbing electronic communications" with the parolee on the juvenile's phone, the Prosecutor's Office said. After the juvenile's disclosure, officers recovered the discussions between the minor and Cruz as evidence.

Cruz was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child using sex acts in 2010. He was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2019, according to the state Department of Corrections website.

He was paroled from South Woods State Prison on Nov. 15, 2021. Upon his release, Cruz was ordered to undergo lifelong parole supervision, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators say they have evidence linking Cruz to sexual activity with the minor during the first week of August.

Cruz is being held in the Atlantic County jail. He is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday before Judge Patricia Wild.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer has moved to detain Cruz pending the resolution of the charges, the Prosecutor's Office said.