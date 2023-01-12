Paralympian sues Bally's Atlantic City for parking discrimination

ATLANTIC CITY — Douglas Heir, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist known as being one of the most-decorated wheelchair athletes, is suing Bally's for alleged discrimination by their valet parking team.

Heir filed his lawsuit in Atlantic County Superior Court alleging the casino twice turned him away from a parking garage at Bally's Atlantic City this summer.

Heir is possibly best known as a stalworth for championing over his paralysis to be coined "One of The World’s Greatest Champions,” becoming the face of the Wheaties cereal box and earning medals in each of his five Paralympics.

Erica Domingo, with Grungo Colarulo, LLC in Cherry Hill, is representing Heir. She contends he was discriminated against in separate incidents about a month apart, in which Heir was not allowed to have valet at the casino resort park his van, which had been equipped to accommodate his disability.

Bally's Atlantic City declined to comment on the matter.

The first alleged incident took place July 31, 2022, when Heir, who was attending an Elton John tribute concert, was told by a valet that they did not park "oversized vehicles," according to the lawsuit.

Her client then parked nearby at Caesars Atlantic City, doing so without incident, the lawsuit says.

Heir returned to Bally's Atlantic City on Aug. 19, 2022, and, again, was told valet couldn't find a place to park the same van he was riding in on July 31, the lawsuit claims.

August's encounter between Heir and an employee was captured on a cell phone video that appears to be filmed by a passenger, showing Heir pulling up to the valet area, only to be told the employees didn't have a space to fit the automobile. When Heir questioned the staffer about other cars parked at the casino, they responded by saying, "there's nothing left."

Heir can be heard off-camera asking for a manager, but the employee responds by saying, "he’s going to tell you the same thing, just like how he told you last time."

Heir, a 1985 graduate of Rutgers University, was an 18-year-old lifeguard when he became a quadriplegic, plunging into the pool to save a drowning child who was playing a joke. During the rescue, Heir's head struck the pool floor, breaking his neck and forcing him into a wheelchair, according to his alumni profile on the university's website.

Since the accident, he became an injury lawyer in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, president of the National Spinal Cord Injury Association, and a motivational speaker, the profile says.

Heir is likely best known for his athletic accomplishments, earning medals and competing for Team USA in the Paralympics in the '80s, '90s. In 1984, he won gold in both javelin and shot-put events, according to the National Paralympic Committee website.

In the 2000 games, his last as a competitor, he served as captain of the US Track & Field Team, Domingo said in a statement issued to the media.

Heir did not return a request for comment on Thursday, but his attorney did provide a statement:

“I was nervous about publicly filing this complaint, only because in my past all of the media attention I have received has been about winning gold medals or making some type of achievement, as well as the positive messages that I have always shared to the disabled and general population," he said in the provided statement. "However, I felt I had to come forward to show companies like Bally’s that discriminating against people with disabilities is wrong and is against the law.”

Heir's legal team is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.

Domingo says that under both state and federal law, casinos and other places of public accommodation are required to make appropriate accommodations for disabled people.

"On behalf of the 54 million disabled Americans, Doug felt compelled to address this level of discrimination that is not only against the law, but it also emotionally scarring, degrading, humiliating, and extremely hurtful," Domingo's statement said.