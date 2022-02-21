Pair sought for shoplifting in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Police are looking for two suspected shoplifters who stole merchandise from a store in the city over the weekend.
The pair concealed a woman's purse in a child's stroller, covering it with the child's blanket, and leaving the store around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.
Police did not identify the store from which the merchandise was stolen.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Cape May Police Department, at 609-884-9500.
— Eric Conklin
