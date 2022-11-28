Pair from Lower Township arrested on drug charges following raid

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Methamphetamine and thousands of dollars were allegedly found inside a home shared by a township man and woman last Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

Valerie Lear, 57, and Robert Bellemare, 51, were taken to the Cape May County jail after their home in the township's Villas section was raided by law enforcement officers, the Prosecutor's Office said in a Monday news release.

The Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force was investigating Lear and Bellemare for suspected illegal drug activity.

Lower Township and North Wildwood police, county SWAT officers, as well as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, aided the Prosecutor's Office in a search warrant executed last Wednesday to the home in the 100 block of Bentz Avenue, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Inside, about one-half kilogram of methamphetamine and $17,600 were seized, the Prosecutor's Office.

Lear and Bellemare are each charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy, money laundering and possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

Lear is additionally charged with hindering apprehension, the Prosecutor's Office said.