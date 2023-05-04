NORTHFIELD — Police arrested two people Wednesday after determining the man and woman were selling LSD and psilocybin mushrooms out of a city home.
Daniel G. Harvey, 21, of Northfield, and Alma Janson, 20, of Somers Point, both face weapons and drug offenses. They were taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said in a news release.
Authorities began investigating a home in the 400 block of Fairbanks Avenue after they learned its occupants were distributing LSD and mushrooms, police said.
During a search of the home Wednesday, police said they found two loaded guns, one of which was a "ghost gun" that lacks a serial number, a 50-round magazine drum and hollow-point ammunition.
Also recovered from the home were 10 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 10 grams of LSD, a money counter, scales, drug paraphernalia and more than $10,000 in cash, police said.
