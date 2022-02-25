 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two charged with stealing money off Wildwood Crest home's value

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

WILDWOOD CREST — City police investigators have arrested a man and woman for their alleged involvement in stealing money from a Seaview Avenue home's property value.

Jose Bernardino, 53, of Marlton, and Annemarie Rizzi, 52, of Philadelphia, are charged with conspiracy, theft, assuming a false identity, forgery, false tampering with a record, and fraud.

Both were sought after a nearly three-month-long investigation, city police said Friday.

The pair were arrested after they were identified as the suspects who falsified documents to steal $500,000 of a city home's value. 

The pair, according to police, allegedly forged and filed false documents on the home with the Cape May County Clerk’s Office between July 2021 and September 2021.

City police Dec. 17, 2021, received a report from the unidentified victim's family member, claiming fraud and forgery of a deed to a property. The victim learned of the forged deed after receiving notification from the city, informing of a change in ownership, police said.

People are also reading…

Bernardino was arrested by Evesham Police Department Feb. 15, and Rizzi turned herself in at the Wildwood Crest Police Department on Feb. 21. Both remain lodged at the Cape May County jail before their detention hearing, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Why has Russia targeted Chernobyl?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News