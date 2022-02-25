Two charged with stealing money off Wildwood Crest home's value

WILDWOOD CREST — City police investigators have arrested a man and woman for their alleged involvement in stealing money from a Seaview Avenue home's property value.

Jose Bernardino, 53, of Marlton, and Annemarie Rizzi, 52, of Philadelphia, are charged with conspiracy, theft, assuming a false identity, forgery, false tampering with a record, and fraud.

Both were sought after a nearly three-month-long investigation, city police said Friday.

The pair were arrested after they were identified as the suspects who falsified documents to steal $500,000 of a city home's value.

The pair, according to police, allegedly forged and filed false documents on the home with the Cape May County Clerk’s Office between July 2021 and September 2021.

City police Dec. 17, 2021, received a report from the unidentified victim's family member, claiming fraud and forgery of a deed to a property. The victim learned of the forged deed after receiving notification from the city, informing of a change in ownership, police said.

Bernardino was arrested by Evesham Police Department Feb. 15, and Rizzi turned herself in at the Wildwood Crest Police Department on Feb. 21. Both remain lodged at the Cape May County jail before their detention hearing, police said.

