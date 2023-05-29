Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINWOOD — A piece of painter's tape resulted in two women going to the hospital and police warning about touching suspicious objects.

A woman contacted police at 1:49 p.m. May 19 to report that she and her sister had found a blue piece of painter's tape on the rear window of her car. Based on how both women felt after touching the tape, they believed they may have been exposed to a dangerous substance, police said Saturday in a news release.

The women were taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for evaluation, police said.

Police did not find witnesses or evidence to explain the incident despite their investigation. The tape, which was not found at the scene, could not be analyzed to determine whether it was contaminated.

Police said they couldn't confirm whether this was a stand-alone occurrence, new trend or whether a perpetrator meant to harm anyone.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity or objects can call police at 609-927-5252 or dial 911.