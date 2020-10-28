Owner of Cape May County pizza shop sentenced to 15 months in prison for filing false income tax returns

CAMDEN — The owner of a Cape May County pizza shop was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday for false income tax returns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Giuseppe D’Arancio, 61, of Cape May Court House, pleaded guilty in January before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to an information charging him with five counts of filing a false income tax return for tax years 2012 through 2016, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito. D’Arancio was also sentenced before Rodriguez.

A voicemail at the restaurant, Sal’s Pizza in Wildwood Crest, said the business was closed for the season, reopening in April. A call to D’Arancio’s attorney, Jerome A. Ballarotto, was not immediately returned.

D’Arancio and another individual, not named in the release, owned and operated the restaurant and kept two sets of accounting books, according to the release. From 2012 through 2016, D’Arancio knowingly filed tax returns that underreported the pizzeria’s taxable income by about $1.2 million, failing to pay more than $425,000 in income taxes.

In addition to the prison term, Rodriguez also sentenced D’Arancio to one year of supervised release and ordered him to pay $507,246 in restitution to the IRS.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, with the investigation leading to the sentencing.

