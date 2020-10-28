 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owner of Cape May County pizza shop sentenced to 15 months in prison for filing false income tax returns
0 comments

Owner of Cape May County pizza shop sentenced to 15 months in prison for filing false income tax returns

{{featured_button_text}}
Medical fraud pleas

U.S. District Court in Camden

 Press archives

CAMDEN — The owner of a Cape May County pizza shop was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday for false income tax returns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Giuseppe D’Arancio, 61, of Cape May Court House, pleaded guilty in January before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to an information charging him with five counts of filing a false income tax return for tax years 2012 through 2016, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito. D’Arancio was also sentenced before Rodriguez.

A voicemail at the restaurant, Sal’s Pizza in Wildwood Crest, said the business was closed for the season, reopening in April. A call to D’Arancio’s attorney, Jerome A. Ballarotto, was not immediately returned.

D’Arancio and another individual, not named in the release, owned and operated the restaurant and kept two sets of accounting books, according to the release. From 2012 through 2016, D’Arancio knowingly filed tax returns that underreported the pizzeria’s taxable income by about $1.2 million, failing to pay more than $425,000 in income taxes.

In addition to the prison term, Rodriguez also sentenced D’Arancio to one year of supervised release and ordered him to pay $507,246 in restitution to the IRS.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Michael Montanez, with the investigation leading to the sentencing.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News