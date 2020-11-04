 Skip to main content
Over 1,200 to be released from South Jersey prisons to mitigate spread of COVID-19
Over 1,200 to be released from South Jersey prisons to mitigate spread of COVID-19

More than 1,200 inmates were set to be released from South Jersey prisons starting Wednesday as officials work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by reducing populations at facilities across the state.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Liz Velez, in an email Tuesday afternoon, said the department is tracking for the release of 2,261 people statewide, with about 1,265 from South Jersey, noting the latter number is fluid.

Of those to be released in South Jersey — from South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton and Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison in Maurice River Township — none has tested positive for the coronavirus, Velez said.

Since Aug. 22, officials have reported cases of the disease in one employee and five inmates at South Woods, one employee and two inmates at Southern State, and 10 employees and seven inmates at Bayside, according to the state’s dashboard. No inmate deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded at any of the facilities.

However, state Sen. Mike Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, in a news release earlier Tuesday, said Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration “is planning the early release of inmates who are known to be infected with COVID-19 into our community with no oversight or warning,” citing a leaked memo from a correctional police officer that details “plans to release COVID-positive inmates at bus and train stations tomorrow with no warning to the general public.”

“NJDOC staff are being directed to don full PPE to transport sick and potential infectious prisoners, but where’s the warning or concern for the general public who will be exposed to the newly released inmates just minutes later?” Testa said in the release. “After all the governor’s bloviating, this ‘knucklehead’ action by his administration is completely hypocritical and a clear threat to public safety. It’s yet another Murphy mess that will end in disaster.”

But Velez said that isn’t happening.

“Individuals with COVID-19 are not being released to transportation hubs but are rather receiving personalized transportation plans,” she said. “For example, some will be sent to parole placements where they will be medically isolated, others will be released to family, while others will be provided full transport by the department to their residence.”

The department has no legal authority to hold those scheduled for release regardless of their COVID-19 status, she said.

Murphy on Oct. 19 signed legislation requiring public health emergency credits to be awarded to certain inmates and parolees. It includes certain exclusions and prohibits inmates or parolees from contacting victims after they’re released.

“Thanks to the efforts of our correctional leadership, the COVID-19 positivity rate among our incarcerated population is at an impressive low of 0.09%. But the threat of COVID-19 is still present,” Murphy said in a statement when he signed the law. “Reducing our prison population will undoubtedly further our mission to combat COVID-19. This law further reduces the prison population to allow for even more social distancing.”

The first wave of releases was set to begin Wednesday, with the law going into effect 16 days after it was signed.

“Individuals up for release have undergone a comprehensive discharge process that includes housing assistance, a supply of prescription medication, along with birth certificates, nondriver motor vehicle identification and a duplicate Social Security card if deemed eligible by the issuing agency,” Velez said. “Ultimately, our goal is to ensure these individuals have the tools needed to succeed, breaking the cycle of incarceration and maintaining the state’s low recidivism rates.”

Breaking News