Over 1,200 to be released from South Jersey prisons to mitigate spread of COVID-19

“NJDOC staff are being directed to don full PPE to transport sick and potential infectious prisoners, but where’s the warning or concern for the general public who will be exposed to the newly released inmates just minutes later?” Testa said in the release. “After all the governor’s bloviating, this ‘knucklehead’ action by his administration is completely hypocritical and a clear threat to public safety. It’s yet another Murphy mess that will end in disaster.”

But Velez said that isn’t happening.

“Individuals with COVID-19 are not being released to transportation hubs but are rather receiving personalized transportation plans,” she said. “For example, some will be sent to parole placements where they will be medically isolated, others will be released to family, while others will be provided full transport by the department to their residence.”

The department has no legal authority to hold those scheduled for release regardless of their COVID-19 status, she said.

Murphy on Oct. 19 signed legislation requiring public health emergency credits to be awarded to certain inmates and parolees. It includes certain exclusions and prohibits inmates or parolees from contacting victims after they’re released.