One suspect located in Absecon hit-and-run that injured 2

ABSECON — Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on the side of Route 30 last Sunday, both sustaining injuries, police said Saturday.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to the eastbound lanes of Absecon Boulevard by the Crest Motel for a motor vehicle crash. Officers learned the vehicle left the road and struck both people, who were walking on the shoulder, police said. The driver fled from the scene.

One of the pedestrians, a female, was left in critical condition, police said. The other, a male, sustained moderate injuries.

Police located the suspect vehicle after an extensive search in the early morning hours Monday and took Thomas H. Wright, 25, of Brick Township, Ocean County, into custody. Police said the investigation is ongoing and that impairment is believed to be a contributing factor to the accident.

Any witnesses to the crash can call police at 609-641-0667, ext. 861.

