One suspect detained, two have hearings postponed in Irving Mayren-Guzman case

MAYS LANDING — One of the three men charged in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman was ordered held until trial Friday, after a judge said video showed the three men punching and kicking the victim outside a Pleasantville strip club, even as he lay on the ground.
The body of Irving Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was found in the marshes near Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road on Jan. 25, two days after he'd been reported missing by family.
On Friday morning, Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault at his detention hearing.
Brothers John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, had their detention hearings for the same charges postponed until Feb. 10.
The three men were arrested the evening of Jan. 26.
In a virtual detention hearing, Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller ordered Timberlake to remain in jail. Miller said he based the decision on a combination of factors including the charges, Timberlake's juvenile history and the evidence against him.
MAYS LANDING — A detention hearing was postponed Tuesday for one of three men charged with a…
Miller said Timberlake's "inability to control his anger or impulse" while he "pummeled" the 19-year-old who lay helplessly on the ground potentially contributed to the death of the victim and that he was a threat to the community.
Timberlake's lawyer, John Stein, argued his client was a law-abiding citizen, not a flight risk, had a clean adult criminal record and was the father of four children.
Assistant Prosecutor Katrina Koemer said Timberlake's juvenile criminal record included sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, registration as a sex offender at the age of 12 and six years at the Jamesburg Detention Center.
The prosecutor said the evidence included physical materials, body camera footage from Pleasantville police, multiple witness testimonies and surveillance from the bar itself from multiple angles.
The judge read from reports that the three men can be seen on video following Mayren-Guzman outside, after club security had escorted him out, and "pummeling" him by punching and kicking him in his face and body and continuing to do so after Mayren-Guzman fell to the ground.
About 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23, Mayren-Guzman was taken out of the club by security after an altercation inside the establishment, according to documents referenced at Friday's detention hearing.
MAYS LANDING — The three men charged with assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman, who w…
Mayren-Guzman spent a lot of money, bought one lap dance and was severely intoxicated based on a urine sample, Miller said, reading from the police report.
Timberlake faces a maximum 20-year sentence if convicted on both charges. If Mayren-Guzman's death is ruled a homicide in the autopsy report, those charges could be upgraded.
Timberlake has seven days to appeal the court's decision.
Mayren-Guzman's family, friends and members of the community banded together after his death seeking "Justice for Irving." The group has protested outside the strip club in freezing cold temperatures over the past two weeks seeking information from city and police officials and demanding the club be held accountable for what happened, including allowing an underage person into the club.
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, who has met with the family to express her condolences and offer support, has said the Pleasantville Public Safety Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, during a City Council session, to consider revoking Centerfolds' mercantile license. The meeting will be livestreamed.
Until then, the club will remain closed, according to a Facebook post with the official document of the public safety committee's hearing on the El Pueblo Unido of Atlantic City.
PLEASANTVILLE — Police have charged three men with aggravated assault, and the city has orde…
Centerfolds has a history of violations with the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control dating to 2010, when the current owners began operating the club.
Violations included several complaints of lewd activity with audience participation in June 2010, with a $48,800 fine and a 100-day penalty levied by the ABC when the case was closed in 2014.
In 2014 and 2015, the club operators were charged with allowing lewd activity, lewd activity with audience participation, failure to make tax payment, contaminated bottles, employee lists not available or incomplete, failure to maintain/produce true books, and no current long/short license applications.
The case was closed in 2020, and the establishment could pay a $35,000 fine or accept an 82-day penalty.
The Press has made several attempts to reach Centerfolds management for comment.
GALLERY: Memorial to Irving Mayren-Guzman
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Centerfolds Cabaret Hearting
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.