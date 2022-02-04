One suspect detained, two have hearings postponed in Irving Mayren-Guzman case

MAYS LANDING — One of the three men charged in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman was ordered held until trial Friday, after a judge said video showed the three men punching and kicking the victim outside a Pleasantville strip club, even as he lay on the ground.

The body of Irving Mayren-Guzman, of Egg Harbor Township, was found in the marshes near Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road on Jan. 25, two days after he'd been reported missing by family.

On Friday morning, Jamaul Timberlake, 30, of Atlantic City, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault at his detention hearing.

Brothers John Hands, 24, and Garnell Hands, 29, both of Pleasantville, had their detention hearings for the same charges postponed until Feb. 10.

The three men were arrested the evening of Jan. 26.

In a virtual detention hearing, Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller ordered Timberlake to remain in jail. Miller said he based the decision on a combination of factors including the charges, Timberlake's juvenile history and the evidence against him.

