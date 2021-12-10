One person hurt in fight at Harrah's Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY - One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.

Police were called to Harrah's Resort Tuesday for an altercation at 2:49 a.m., but the altercation was already over once officers arrived on scene, Fair said.

The injured person was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, Fair said.

None of the parties involved wished to sign a criminal complaint regarding the fight, Fair said.

A video of the incident on social media shows a large brawl outside of an eating establishment inside the casino. On Facebook, the video has obtained over 1,300 shares.

The video shows multiple people being thrown to the floor while punches were thrown at several parties. Security can be seen attempting to breakup the fight.

Harrah's Resort did not immediately return a request for comment.

