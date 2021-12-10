 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person hurt in fight at Harrah's Atlantic City
0 comments
top story

One person hurt in fight at Harrah's Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Harrah's Atlantic City
Nicholas Huba

ATLANTIC CITY - One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.

Police were called to Harrah's Resort Tuesday for an altercation at 2:49 a.m., but the altercation was already over once officers arrived on scene, Fair said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The injured person was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, Fair said. 

None of the parties involved wished to sign a criminal complaint regarding the fight, Fair said.

A video of the incident on social media shows a large brawl outside of an eating establishment inside the casino. On Facebook, the video has obtained over 1,300 shares. 

The video shows multiple people being thrown to the floor while punches were thrown at several parties. Security can be seen attempting to breakup the fight.

Harrah's Resort did not immediately return a request for comment.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens of migrants are evacuated from a camp under Paris ring road

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News