One person arrested in connection with Saturday shooting in Cumberland County

BRIDGETON — One person has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting in Fairfield Township that left two people dead and 12 injured, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said during a press conference Monday morning.
Gov. Murphy began the press conference by saying that some of the 12 injured individuals have been released from the hospital.— Molly Shelly (@mollycshelly) May 24, 2021
"This was not a random act of violence," Grewal said. "This was a targeted attack."
Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is in the county jail awaiting a detention hearing, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
She said that murder charges may come later as the investigation unfolds.
Grewal identified the victims as Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.
"We offer our condolences to their families and loved ones," he said.
He said that more arrests are expected.
New Jersey State Police said in a statement released on Facebook on Sunday morning that one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition.
Monday's press conference also included Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan at the prosecutor's office in Bridgeton.
"A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hellbent on inflicting harm on a community,” Murphy said.
The shooting Saturday occurred at a '90s-themed house party, which was attended by more than 100 people, according to witnesses. A flyer posted on Facebook advertising the event stated it was a birthday celebration and read "All good vibes. Leave the BS home."
"This was a birthday party that had turned deadly," Callahan said. "Many of those who attended the party and even those who had been shot had already left the scene when law enforcement responded."
According to Callahan, State Police responded to noise complaints at a house party at 7 King Drive in Fairfield Township earlier that night.
"It is our belief that that party dispersed at 11 p.m. and partygoers ended up at 1029 E. Commerce Street," he said.
He said that a Trooper in the area heard what sounded like gunshots or fireworks and responded to the noise, as well as Troopers from Port Norris and Bridgeton. At the same, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving calls regarding the shooting. Numerous firearms were recovered, he said.
Webb-McRae said the shooting victims, both men and women, ranged in age from 19 years old to 35 years old and all are from Cumberland County.
"We mourn the loss of life and the senseless violence," Webb-McRae said. "We remind the community that we need their help in bringing those responsible to justice."
She asked anyone with pictures or video from the party, anyone who was at the party, and anyone who witnessed suspicious activity after the party to contact police.
"We all have a role to play in restoring safety and security to our community," she said.
I’m here at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office where officials will update the public about Saturday’s shooting at a Fairfield Township house party. The shooting left 2 dead and 12 injured. Follow for more. pic.twitter.com/o9s5E8DikF— Molly Shelly (@mollycshelly) May 24, 2021
