One person arrested in connection with Saturday shooting in Cumberland County

"A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hellbent on inflicting harm on a community,” Murphy said.

The shooting Saturday occurred at a '90s-themed house party, which was attended by more than 100 people, according to witnesses. A flyer posted on Facebook advertising the event stated it was a birthday celebration and read "All good vibes. Leave the BS home."

"This was a birthday party that had turned deadly," Callahan said. "Many of those who attended the party and even those who had been shot had already left the scene when law enforcement responded."

According to Callahan, State Police responded to noise complaints at a house party at 7 King Drive in Fairfield Township earlier that night.

"It is our belief that that party dispersed at 11 p.m. and partygoers ended up at 1029 E. Commerce Street," he said.

He said that a Trooper in the area heard what sounded like gunshots or fireworks and responded to the noise, as well as Troopers from Port Norris and Bridgeton. At the same, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving calls regarding the shooting. Numerous firearms were recovered, he said.