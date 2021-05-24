 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person arrested in connection with Saturday shooting in Cumberland County
0 comments
featured

One person arrested in connection with Saturday shooting in Cumberland County

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Phil Murphy led a news conference on the mass shooting at a house party Saturday night in Fairfield Township.

BRIDGETON — One person has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting in Fairfield Township that left two people dead and 12 injured, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said during a press conference Monday morning.

"This was not a random act of violence," Grewal said. "This was a targeted attack."

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is in the county jail awaiting a detention hearing, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

She said that murder charges may come later as the investigation unfolds.

Grewal identified the victims as Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.

"We offer our condolences to their families and loved ones," he said.

He said that more arrests are expected.

New Jersey State Police said in a statement released on Facebook on Sunday morning that one of the confirmed 12 victims sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's press conference also included Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Col. Patrick J. Callahan at the prosecutor's office in Bridgeton.

"A birthday party is supposed to be a joyous event, not a target for those hellbent on inflicting harm on a community,” Murphy said.

The shooting Saturday occurred at a '90s-themed house party, which was attended by more than 100 people, according to witnesses. A flyer posted on Facebook advertising the event stated it was a birthday celebration and read "All good vibes. Leave the BS home."

"This was a birthday party that had turned deadly," Callahan said. "Many of those who attended the party and even those who had been shot had already left the scene when law enforcement responded."

According to Callahan, State Police responded to noise complaints at a house party at 7 King Drive in Fairfield Township earlier that night.

"It is our belief that that party dispersed at 11 p.m. and partygoers ended up at 1029 E. Commerce Street," he said.

He said that a Trooper in the area heard what sounded like gunshots or fireworks and responded to the noise, as well as Troopers from Port Norris and Bridgeton. At the same, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving calls regarding the shooting. Numerous firearms were recovered, he said.

Webb-McRae said the shooting victims, both men and women, ranged in age from 19 years old to 35 years old and all are from Cumberland County.

"We mourn the loss of life and the senseless violence," Webb-McRae said. "We remind the community that we need their help in bringing those responsible to justice."

She asked anyone with pictures or video from the party, anyone who was at the party, and anyone who witnessed suspicious activity after the party to contact police.

"We all have a role to play in restoring safety and security to our community," she said.

+4 
Murphy

Murphy

 Press archives

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi focus of SCOTUS abortion case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News