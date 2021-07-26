One man detained in July 4 shooting of 10-year-old Vineland girl, two others awaiting hearings

VINELAND — One of the three people charged in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Jasayde Holder will remain in jail pending trial, while two others are awaiting detention hearings after several postponements.

Xavier L. Bogan, 20, of Upper Deerfield Township, and William L. Harris and Karonjah N. Witt, both 28 and of Vineland, were each charged July 14 with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Bogan also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; Harris also was charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; and Witt also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Witt was ordered to remain in jail by a Cumberland County Superior Court Judge.

Bogan was scheduled to have his detention hearing Monday before Judge Robert G. Malestein, but the hearing was postponed until Aug. 3 at the request of Bogan's attorney. Harris' hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday before Malestein.