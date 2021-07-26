One man detained in July 4 shooting of 10-year-old Vineland girl, two others awaiting hearings

VINELAND — One of the three people charged in the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Jasayde Holder will remain in jail pending trial, while two others are awaiting detention hearings after several postponements.
Xavier L. Bogan, 20, of Upper Deerfield Township, and William L. Harris and Karonjah N. Witt, both 28 and of Vineland, were each charged July 14 with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Bogan also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; Harris also was charged with murder, aggravated manslaughter and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault; and Witt also was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated assault.
On Friday, Witt was ordered to remain in jail by a Cumberland County Superior Court Judge.
Bogan was scheduled to have his detention hearing Monday before Judge Robert G. Malestein, but the hearing was postponed until Aug. 3 at the request of Bogan's attorney. Harris' hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday before Malestein.
Jasayde was hit in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive while watching fireworks from her front steps. She died later that night at Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Prosecutors allege that a man at the home was the intended target of the shooting.
Bogan and Witt were originally scheduled to have detention hearings July 21 and Harris on July 22. Harris' hearing was postponed twice, first after his attorney was made aware of an additional charge of resisting arrest in this case and again after unrelated drug charges were also brought forth against Harris.
Detention hearings for both Harris' murder and drug charges will be heard on Wednesday.
