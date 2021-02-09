One killed, two injured in Bridgeton shooting

BRIDGETON — A Monday afternoon city shooting left one dead and two in critical condition, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Tuesday in a news release.

At 3:43 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Avenue for a report of shots fire. Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived, Webb-McRae said. One male and one female also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

As of Tuesday morning, an investigation is ongoing by the Bridgeton Police Department Detective Bureau and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Bridgeton Police Department Det. Sgt. Kenneth Leyman at 609-381-1225 or Det. Sgt. Ryan Breslin of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2738. Information may also be shared anonymously on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Community Interface by visiting www.njccpo.org/tips or via the Bridgeton Police Department's Community Interface by visiting bpdops.com/tips from any computer or smartphone.

