One injured in Middle Township home robbery; suspects remain at large

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — One of four robbery victims was injured after two masked, armed suspects Friday entered a home in the 200 block of Vermont Avenue, in the township's Rio Grande section.
One victim managed to flee the home and call police, who responded at about 5:30 a.m.
The victims said the suspects, all of whom were wearing ski masks, entered the home with handguns and stole money before fleeing the area before officers' arrival, police said.
One victim suffered a cut to the head when a door was forced open, police said.
Police believe the victims were the primary targets of the attack.
The victims remain and large, and they do not have a description.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Middle Township police, at 609-465-8700, or report information anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
