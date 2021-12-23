One arrested, another at large after Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men, one of whom remains at large, have been charged in a mid-December shooting, police said Thursday.

Marcus Seda, 25, and Rumeijah Norwood, 28, are each charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Police were alerted to a shooting at 11:01 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1000 block of Atlantic Avenue. Shortly after, police said, officers were notified that Norwood, the shooting's victim, was at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Investigators found that Seda and Norwood had been in an altercation earlier that night, and Norwood brandished a gun at Seda, who then shot him nearly 10 minutes after the initial confrontation.

Following his arrest, Seda was additionally charged in a separate shooting that took place Oct. 19 in the 2500 block of Camarotta Place that injured a 57-year-old city man. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Police are searching for Norwood. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

