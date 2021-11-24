 Skip to main content
Ohio man indicted in Millville fatal shooting
Ohio man indicted in Millville fatal shooting

A grand jury has indicted an Ohio man charged with shooting a Bridgeton man outside an apartment building in Millville.

Darryl Wallace, 30, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and possession of a weapon by a convicted person.

Wallace was arrested Aug. 12 in Phoenix in the murder of 28-year-old Dominick Hull, of Bridgeton, outside the Carlton House Apartments on Cedar Avenue June 24.

Evidence shows Wallace allegedly approaching a group of people and firing a weapon, authorities said.

Police found Hull with a gunshot wound to his head. He died after being transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

Wallace remains in jail, according to the indictment report.

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

